Go Bokke go! Siya Kolisi's men chase glory in Yokohama

The game we've been waiting for since the Rugby World Cup started on September 20 has arrived.

Come 11am SA time - just a matter of hours away - a mouth-watering clash between South Africa and England at the International Stadium Yokohama will be underway.

The game will be the 43rd installment of the Anglo-South African rugby contest since the sides first met on December 8, 1906. South Africa have won 25 of those matches with two draws - but critically, in four Rugby World Cup matches, South Africa lead three to one.

England's only World Cup win against South Africa came on October 18, 2003, in a pool game in Perth where Sir Clive Woodward's side triumphed 25-6.