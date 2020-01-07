SA continue to test England's patience on the fifth afternoon

While a critical wicket was lost on the fifth afternoon‚ SA still remained firm on 225/5 at tea.

Quinton de Kock (38 off 91) was enterprising and vigilant while Rassie van der Dussen (17 off 105) battened down the hatches with a unbeaten 54-run‚ sixth-wicket stand that spanned 169 deliveries.

Their partnership was one of four that spanned more than 100 deliveries as South Africa tested England's patience.

The innings has already spanned 115 overs and 31 more remain for the fifth and final evening.

The time/runs equation is firmly out of the window now with the overs/wickets equation being the significant one.

England need five wickets and South Africa have to bat out 31 overs.