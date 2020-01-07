President Cyril Ramaphosa joins millions as they wish Kaizer Chiefs a happy 50th birthday
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa joined millions of fans around the world as they celebrated soccer club Kaizer Chiefs' 50th year in existence on Tuesday.
Southern Africa's most popular soccer club was founded on January 7‚ 1970 and Ramaphosa joined Chiefs fans and rivals as they celebrated the historic milestone.
Ramaphosa took time out of his busy schedule to salute Amakhosi and club chairman Kaizer Motaung for the immense contribution the side has made to South Africans for half a century.
"Today we celebrate with Kaizer Chiefs‚ founded 50 years ago by Bra Kaizer Motaung‚" Ramaphosa tweeted.
"The South African story can never be complete without the story of this legendary club.
"We salute you for the contribution made to nation building and fostering social cohesion."
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu also tweeted their congratulations‚ along with numerous other politicians‚ athletes and celebrities.
Happy 50th birthday to one of the best clubs in the continent Amakhosi for life. Its for his vision (Mr Kaiser Motaung )that the club remains successful and produced the best players. I can attest ✌️— Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) January 7, 2020
The celebrations were held at the club's first training field opposite their first clubhouse‚ the childhood home of Motaung at 8414 Sentsho Street in Phefeni‚ Orlando West.
