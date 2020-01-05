Elgar admits SA have given England the upper hand

Dean Elgar doesn't have an aversion to responsibility‚ but also recognised how his “brainfart” imperilled his team to a point where they risk giving England a critical first innings lead.

Well set on 88 and with the second new ball some 17 overs away‚ his lofted drive off Dom Bess didn't connect well and Joe Root took the important catch.

That broke the 117-run alliance for the fourth wicket between him and Rassie van der Dussen (68).

Having sensed the moment to go for the kill‚ England didn't need a second invitation and corralled four more wickets to conclude an up and down day for them.