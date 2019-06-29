Not even Hashim Amla wanted to play anymore.

The man who had‚ apparently in a different lifetime‚ on a different planet‚ and playing an entirely different game‚ batted for parts of three consecutive days to score a triple century had had enough.

So when Sundaram Ravi adjudged him lbw to a leg break from Jeevan Mendis that seemed to have pitched perilously close to outside the line of his leg stump‚ Amla kept on walking even though Faf du Plessis had insisted on a referral.

His innings‚ he had decided‚ was done.

He didn’t break stride when the big screen showed Mendis had grounded his foot well behind the bowling crease‚ and he had neared the boundary by the time the graphic flashed up to say that the ball had pitched outside leg.

A roar went up from the most South African of all the crowds Du Plessis’ team have played in front of at this tournament and Amla slowly turned.