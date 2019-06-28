Dwaine Pretorius set it up and Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis got the job done to earn South Africa’s second win in eight games at the World Cup at the Riverside on Friday.

Pretorius played only his second match of the tournament and took 3/25 to play the major role in dismissing Sri Lanka for 203.

Amla scored 80 not out and Du Plessis made an undefeated 96 in South Africa’s reply of 206/1‚ their highest successful chase at this World Cup‚ which they reached with 12.4 overs to spare.

South Africa‚ who lost five of their previous seven games‚ were out of the running for a place in the semi-finals before the match.

Friday’s result left the Lankans’ hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds hanging by a thread.

The tone for the South Africans’ success was set with the first ball of the match‚ bowled by Kagiso Rabada‚ which blooped off the shoulder of Dimuth Karunaratne’s bat and flew to Faf du Plessis at second slip.