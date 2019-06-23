South Africa have won three of their four games against Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup‚ a pattern they need to continue at Lord’s on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis’ team must win the match‚ as well as their remaining league games against Sri Lanka and Australia‚ to retain a chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Even then they will need other results to go their way. But beating Pakistan is a pre-requisite.

History is on South Africa’s side‚ what with them having won against Pakistan in 1992‚ 1996 and 1999.

The South Africans’ sole loss was suffered at Eden Park in 2015‚ when Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz shared six wickets to dismiss them for 202.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s 49 and Misbah-ul-Haq’s 56 were the major contributions to Pakistan’s total of 222‚ with Dale Steyn‚ Kyle Abbott and Morné Morkel splitting seven scalps.