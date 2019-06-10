South Africa’s bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals is hanging by a thread after their match against West Indies was washed out in Southampton on Monday.

Jason Holder won the toss‚ put the South Africans in to bat‚ and saw Sheldon Cottrell reduce them to 29/2 on a responsive pitch in the 7.3 overs bowled before rain arrived and stayed.

The point South Africa earned from the result follows their three losses‚ and means they are now even more dependent on other teams’ efforts to put them in the semis — even if they win all of their remaining five games.

Cottrell and Kemar Roach tore into Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock‚ who were separated after 17 deliveries when Amla steered Cottrell to slip.