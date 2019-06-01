Hashim Amla sits out nets after blow to head

Amla had been diagnosed with mild concussion after being hit on the grill of his helmet and went through several tests on Thursday before being allowed to return to the crease.

But the after-effects of the blow were the likely reason behind his absence as his teammates went to the nets on Saturday to prepare for Sunday’s clash against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn, who sat out against England because of injury concerns, continued to work out in the nets but is not likely to play against Bangladesh either, with South Africa saving him for their third game, against India on Southampton on Wednesday.