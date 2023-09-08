×

Boxing

Mitchell heaps praise on IBO champ Malajika

‘We love working with him,’ says boxer’s manager

08 September 2023 - 11:53
Ricardo 'The Magic Man" Malajika puts straight in the face of Kevin Luis Munoz of Arentina en route to winning the IBO junior bantamweight title at Emperors Palace.
Image: Nick Lourens

The Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy is growing steady, according to the former world champion.

Just last week it produced an IBO junior bantamweight world champion when Ricardo “The Magic Man” Malajika out-thought and out-boxed Kevin Luis Munoz from Argentina over 12 rounds at the Emperors Palace.

That victory in front of a big crowd was only Malajika’s 14th professional fight. The 25-year-old newly crowned champ was ushered to war by trainer Vusi Mtolo.

Mitchell, who manages the promising career of Malajika, did commentary for SuperSport, which broadcast all the fights on the card.

“We are doing exceptionally well, said the former WBA and IBF junior lightweight whose gym has three champions – Malajika, Shervontaigh Koopman (SA and IBF Africa junior middleweight) and Roarke Knapp (ABU junior middleweight ).

Former SA lightweight champ Lusanda Komanisi is also part of that establishment.

“We are getting strong,” said Mitchell who described Malajika’s win as deserved due to his commitment, work ethics and mannerism.

“As his manager, I am very excited; we love working with him. He’s been with us for four years and is getting better.”

Malajika, who comes from a family of six fighters, grew up in South Hills.

“He has made his family proud,” said Mitchell who described Malajika as his adopted son.

Malajika, a married father of two girls, stays in Edenvale and their accommodation was organised by Mitchell.

“Ricardo and his wife are like our family. His wife actually works in our gym as a manager,” said Mitchell. 

