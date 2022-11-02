Tewo grateful for the turnout at his tourney

Happy Tewo has paid tribute to the fight fraternity in East London for what he referred to as a humbling support when he least expected big numbers at his international tournament at the International Convention Centre on Sunday afternoon.
“I now truly know and I am comfortable with who I am in this boxing space,” said the successful businessman, who credited the success of his tournament to the people of East London.
“We first announced that we were going to stage it at Orient Theatre; as time went by we realised that this famous boxing venue was not available and we had to switch to ICC. You know you can’t treat boxing people like that but they understood that it was a matter beyond our control.
“I was a bit nervous after the first fight on the Sunday because there were just a few people. It is easy to pick that up here in East London; the noise of appreciation from the fans tells you the story. I went outside.
“When I got back it felt like I was in a different venue because of the screams, giving instruction [as fans always do] and the atmosphere had changed completely in a blink of an eye; the hall was packed.”
“Their emotional involvement makes boxers feel loved and appreciated. It also motivates them to doing even more than their capabilities,” said Tewo.
“The presence of chairperson of the SA Promoters Association Ayanda Matiti was to me an induction to the league of the players; I also received words of gratitude to my fellow promoters in the province and IBF supervisor [Andre de Vries] who was in charge of the IBF Intercontinental title fight between Nhlanhla Tyirha and Orlie Silvestre from the Philippines.”
