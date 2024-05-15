I picked Sesane on merit – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has dismissed the notion that budding centre-back Thabiso Sesane was only given opportunities to play because Olisa Ndah was out injured, insisting the 23-year-old's inclusion in the starting XI was on merit.
Sesane surprisingly got the nod ahead of Bafana Bafana international Nkosinathi Sibisi and more experienced Sandile Mthethwa in six consecutive games until he was dropped for Ndah in their last game, a 1-0 defeat at home to Richards Bay last Saturday. Ndah had been recovering from an unspecified injury when Sesane was playing consistently.
"The players want to know the truth, that’s what I can tell you. So, when we have the opportunity to speak with the players, it’s to tell them the truth, otherwise we don’t speak... We speak when it’s necessary. In the case of Thabiso, he was not there because other players were injured,'' Riveiro said.
"Actually, we had Nkosinathi Sibisi on the bench in the last three, four games, also [there's] Innocent Maela, who can play in that position... he did it several games this season. So, if he [Sesane] is playing and he's in the starting XI, it's because he’s doing a good job and deserving to be there. There’s a big, big competition for that position at Pirates... if you think about the names that we have in that [centre-back] line."
The Spaniard maintained that Sesane had been doing well, hence he was rewarded with a berth to partner with skipper Tapelo Xoki at the heart of the Sea Robbers' rearguard, cautioning the centre-back, who spent the whole of last term on loan at All Stars in the second-tier, mustn't stop working as the competition remains stiff.
"He’s performing well, that’s why he was consistently in the starting XI but the competition isn’t finished and they have to continue, all of them, delivering good performances because it’s not easy to get one of two positions as a centre-back at Pirates,'' Riveiro insisted.
After their shock defeat at Orlando Stadium to relegation-fighting Bay, it remains to be seen if Riveiro will stick with Ndah or he will reinstate Sesane into the starting XI when they take on TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
I picked Sesane on merit – Riveiro
Bucs coach explains why he selected young defender ahead of Ndah
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has dismissed the notion that budding centre-back Thabiso Sesane was only given opportunities to play because Olisa Ndah was out injured, insisting the 23-year-old's inclusion in the starting XI was on merit.
Sesane surprisingly got the nod ahead of Bafana Bafana international Nkosinathi Sibisi and more experienced Sandile Mthethwa in six consecutive games until he was dropped for Ndah in their last game, a 1-0 defeat at home to Richards Bay last Saturday. Ndah had been recovering from an unspecified injury when Sesane was playing consistently.
"The players want to know the truth, that’s what I can tell you. So, when we have the opportunity to speak with the players, it’s to tell them the truth, otherwise we don’t speak... We speak when it’s necessary. In the case of Thabiso, he was not there because other players were injured,'' Riveiro said.
"Actually, we had Nkosinathi Sibisi on the bench in the last three, four games, also [there's] Innocent Maela, who can play in that position... he did it several games this season. So, if he [Sesane] is playing and he's in the starting XI, it's because he’s doing a good job and deserving to be there. There’s a big, big competition for that position at Pirates... if you think about the names that we have in that [centre-back] line."
The Spaniard maintained that Sesane had been doing well, hence he was rewarded with a berth to partner with skipper Tapelo Xoki at the heart of the Sea Robbers' rearguard, cautioning the centre-back, who spent the whole of last term on loan at All Stars in the second-tier, mustn't stop working as the competition remains stiff.
"He’s performing well, that’s why he was consistently in the starting XI but the competition isn’t finished and they have to continue, all of them, delivering good performances because it’s not easy to get one of two positions as a centre-back at Pirates,'' Riveiro insisted.
After their shock defeat at Orlando Stadium to relegation-fighting Bay, it remains to be seen if Riveiro will stick with Ndah or he will reinstate Sesane into the starting XI when they take on TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
You might also like:
Riveiro says Bucs did everything well but failed to net
Riveiro remains proud of Pirates despite 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Richards Bay
Riveiro plays mind games in battle for second spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos