Soccer

Stellies' Moloisane, Titus and Bucs' Mofokeng named in Bafana preliminary squad

Forster makes a comeback to the team

15 May 2024 - 14:07
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC.
Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named three uncapped players in his 36-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe next month.

Stellenbosch duo Thabo Moloisane and Devine Titus along with Orlando Pirates youngster Relehobile Mofokeng are the uncapped players in the squad.

Bafana will return to action next month, facing Nigeria away on June 7 before hosting Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium on June 11.

Broos also called Burnley striker Lyle Foster after missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year due to mental health issues, while Given Msimango, Bathusi Aubaas, Thabiso Monyane, Grant Kekana and Percy Tau make their return as well.

The coach will cut his list from 36 names to 23, with the final squad to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Bafana are second in Group C with three points after winning against Benin before losing to Rwanda in their second match.

They will be hoping for positive results against Nigeria and Zimbabwe to keep their chances of qualifying for the World Cup in 2026 – to be co-hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada – alive.

A winner of each group qualifies for the World Cup and Bafana are hoping to be one of those teams to finish first.

Bafana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa.

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Given Msimango, Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Thabiso Monyane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mothobi Mvala, Terrence Mashego, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Tapelo Xoki, Thabo Moloisane.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Grant Margeman, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams.

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Mihlali Mayambela, Devin Titus, Mlondi Mbanjwa, Elias Mokwana, Percy Tau, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng.

We pick our contenders for Young Player of the Season

As the curtain falls on the 2023/2024 DStv Premiership campaign in two week's time, Sowetan picks five youngsters who should battle it out for the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Galaxy will pop champagne if they get top 8 spot

With three games remaining for TS Galaxy this season, and sitting fourth  on the DStv Premiership lo , coach Sead Ramovic says they celebrate should ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Why Spurs stood no chance of survival

After Cape Town Spurs' relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, we look a contributing factors that sealed their fate.
Sport
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor