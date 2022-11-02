×

Soccer

Clean sheet vital in City's CAF group hopes

Citizens host USM in Confed Cup

02 November 2022 - 08:59
Neville Khoza Journalist
Diogo Peral, Cape Town City assistant coach.
Image: Darren Stewart

Cape Town City are planning to use the lessons they learned in their CAF Champions League exit to inspire them in the Confederation Cup group stages.

The Citizens will host Algerian side USM Alger in the Confederation Cup playoff match first leg at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 6pm, with a place in the group stages up for grabs.

A win in this two-legged match will see them qualify for the group stages. But playing at home first, they will have to avoid giving away goals to have an advantage going into the second leg.

In the second round of the Champions League against Petro de Luanda they lost 0-3 at home and the match was over when they travelled for the second leg.

City assistant coach Diogo Peral said they learnt their lesson when they lost to Petro.

“It is very important not to concede at home, so we have to do well at home and it is vital we do well this time” Peral.

“Last time we came up against a very good side in Petro and it would have been better if we met them later in the competition. Now we are playing lesser teams in the competition and we have to be up for it.”

City head into this fixture following unsatisfactory results in their last five matches across all competitions, with a 1-2 defeat to Marumo Gallants in their last match.

The Algerian side have only lost once in their last five matches and will come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 victory in their league match against Paradou AC.

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants will also be looking for an advantage when they visit Al Ahly Tripoli at Martyrs of February Stadium, also today at 7pm in the first leg.

Gallants have impressed again this year and know how to win on the road having defeated Elgeco Plus 3-1 away before winning 1-0 at home in the second leg.

Elsewhere, Royal AM are also travelling for the first leg against TP Mazembe at Stade TP Mazembe today at 3pm and will be looking for an advantage too.

Without a CAF title since 2016, Mazembe started this season in the Champions League but were relegated to the Confederation Cup after a shock loss to Ugandan side Vipers.

