Khulile Radu has made a comeback and rejoined the board of Boxing SA. The former professional fighter from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, has been appointed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, whose decision was informed by the board of Boxing SA's recommendations.
The board, chaired by Luthando Jack, cannot appoint but only recommend.
“Yes, we have welcomed back Khulile Radu as a board member," said Jack. "I think it’s good for the sport. He even had his first board meeting already on Monday.”
Radu fills the vacant space left open in August when Zandile Kabini resigned. The supposed seven-member board had since been one man short and the Boxing SA Act No 11 of 1954 is clear in that regard that the board, appointed by the sports ministry, should have seven members.
Radu was part of the previous board led by Peter Ngatane. Radu was chairperson of the sanctioning committee.
Radu makes a comeback, rejoins BSA board
Image: AMANDA NANO
