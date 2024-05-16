Having already tipped his goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to win the lucrative Footballer of the Season award, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has also thrown the names of his trio of Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena in the hat.
"I don't think we've seen the best of Lucas Ribeiro even though I think he's a close contender for Footballer of the Season. I honestly think, as I said before, it's Ronwen Williams [who should win it], but Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena [should also be contenders],'' Mokwena said.
The Sundowns coach also acknowledges Orlando Pirates' Patrick Maswanganyi and Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch in the battle for the Footballer of the Season accolade, albeit he thinks his Sundowns players in Williams, Ribeiro, Allende and Mokoena are more deserving to walk away with this prestigious gong.
"You have to commend the contribution of Maswanganyi and maybe Adams, but the reality is that the level of Ronza, the level of Tebza, the level of Allende... when he came on today [in their Tuesday's 2-0 win over Royal AM], you could see, and the level of Lucas Ribeiro for me is top-class. They've been outstanding this season,'' Mokwena said.
Downs trio deserve Footballer of the Season gong – Rulani
Matsatsantsa coach also acknowledges Pirates' Maswanganyi, Stellenbosch's Adams
Mamelodi Sundowns edged closer to breaking the long-standing record for the 30-game PSL season of 71 points when they beat relegation-fighting Royal at Harry Gwala Stadium. Peter Shalulile and Lesiba Nku netted for the Tshwane giants in a game where Allende missed a late penalty.
The Brazilians now need just three points from their three remaining league fixtures to break their own record of 71 points, achieved under coach Pitso Mosimane in the 2015/16 campaign. Sundowns are also attempting to finish the season invincible in the league, a feat that has never been accomplished in the country before.
"History has no blank pages and there is going to be something written about this group. I don’t know what is going to be written but there will be something written about this group,'' Mokwena said after the win at Royal.
Sundowns face Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, before facing TS Galaxy in their penultimate league fixture away on Tuesday. They take on Cape Town City at home in their last league game on May 25.
