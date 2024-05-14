Sekhukhune place Seema on 'special leave'

In a shocking turn of events, Sekhukhune United have reportedly placed coach Lehlohonolo Seema on a special leave.
On Tuesday, several reports emerged that Seema had been suspended for allegedly expressing his dissatisfaction over the terms of a proposed new contract as his current deal expires at the end of the current season.
Sekhukhune have been enjoying a brilliant run under Seema and they are already guaranteed to finish inside the top-eight irrespective of the outcomes of their last two games against AmaZulu on Saturday and Chippa United the following weekend.
It is because of this that the recent developments were unexpected. Seema joined Babina Noko last November.
The former Polokwane City mentor oversaw 21 matches, winning eight with nine draws and four defeats. Attempts to reach Seema proved futile as he never answered his phone.
Sekhukhune senior official Tebogo Mapinga and the club's football manager Phineas Madisha also didn't answer their cell phones.
Assistant coaches MacDonald Makhubedu and Paulus Masehe are expected to take charge of the remaining games against AmaZulu and Chippa United.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
