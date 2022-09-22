×

Boxing

Mpumalanga honours Lubisi for boxing revival

Administrator happy with improving fortunes for the sport in the region

22 September 2022 - 09:01
BSA manager Oupa Lubisi with his special award he won weekend.
Image: Supplied

Boxing administrator Oupa Lubisi’s undying love for the sport has given him not only more energy to drive around Mpumalanga and engage with retired fighters as well as ring officials who quit when action died in their province.

But it has also enabled him to strike the right chords even with the government, which has been supportive in all the attempts made thus far to revive the sport in the province.

It came as no shock when Lubisi, a former SA featherweight champion from Mhluzi, Middelburg, was recognised with a special award by the MEC for sports Thandi Shongwe last weekend. 

It started with an amateur tournament in Carolina in March. It was an activation of the three-title championship professional tournament which was staged by J4 Joy Promotions at the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg on April 18.

Three months later, Mpumalanga hosted its first ever female world championship – the WBF junior featherweight – which was won by Katie Healey from the UK against Matshidiso Mokebisi.

Lubisi, who was appointed BSA’s manager in 2018, said: “I am honoured to receive the special recognition award; it talks to my dedication to the revival of boxing in our province.

“We now have 32 BSA licenced boxers from nine; two promoters from nothing; five managers and two ring officials. The sun will shine again in Mpumalanga.”

Veteran ring announcer Sipho Mashego said: ‘We are really excited that Oupa’s hard work has not gone unnoticed. The award from the MEC highlights what he does for boxing and also for being part of our initiative as J4 Joy to be a person who carries boxing forward in Mpumalanga and put the province in a good space.”

