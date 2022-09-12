Studdard back on winning path

Layten Gloss’s days as Gauteng bantamweight boxing champion are nearing the end, warned Joshua “TKO” Studdard a few minutes after producing a stunning first round knockout of Lemohang Mapitse in the main attraction on BRD Promotions’ eighth fight development tournament on Saturday night.
Studdard tipped off punters at the Turffontein Racecourse last week that they must bet with all their money on him winning what was his first fight since 2019.
“I told you that you can't compare a racing horse with a cart horse,” he said. “I am a special breed; born to do this; it comes naturally. I am now gunning for Layten Gloss; he must actually polish the Gauteng belt and get it ready for me,” Studdard said.
He said he knew that it will be load shedding on Mapitse once he connects with blows. He dropped Mapitse twice and the fight ended after first knockdown. But veteran referee Tony Nyangiwe, who was closer to action, gave Mapitse the benefit of doubt.
However, Mapitse’s bravery was his worst enemy. Sensing an early night, Studdard connected with a well-executed power-packed swinging right hand on the side of his face, and it was over – bar the shouting. Studdard's corner was manned by both Manny Fernandes and Warren Hulley, while Lucky Ramagole was shouting instructions to Mapitse.
Gloss won the provincial title in July last year. He beat Tumelo Matsane into submission in seven rounds. Studdard’s KO on Saturday was his eighth in 10 wins against two losses, while Mapitse suffered his seventh defeat in 14 fights.
Other results:
Tristan Naaido beat Joaquim Magadula TKO 4
Morgan Hunter beat Penitence Duma TKO 4
Romeo Katempa beat Jonathan Sam TKO 4
Vuyo Maphosa beat Ntokoz Msibi points 4 rounds
Damian Pasley beat Tendai Sinakoma points 4 rounds
Shaun Potgieter beat Kennedy St Pierre (Mauritius) points 4 rounds
Jason Medi beat Keagan Mills points 6 rounds
Image: SUPPLIED
