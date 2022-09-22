At 36, Onismor Bhasera is still having the temperament to influence the game for SuperSport United.
The left-back continues to surprise many with his outstanding performances this season after he was given the responsibility of leading the youthful side. He has taken his task as captain in his stride.
“The fighting spirit needs to be instilled in the team's youngsters. They need to learn that side of the game, of course, they are talented and good, but talent is not good enough to go and win games out there,” Bhasera explains.
“You need to work very hard. Sometimes you smash and grab results. It is not going to be nice every time, we need to take responsibility and go out there and work very hard as much as we have talent, but we need to work very hard to win those tackles.
“Some of us who have experience, we have to guide the youngsters, some have been around and have been involved in a game and know very well that you have to add something.”
As SuperSport appears to have recovered from the slow start they had this season, Bhasera referred to the changes coach Gavin Hunt has brought to change United's fortunes around.
“Hunt has instilled the winning mentality as well allowing the players to enjoy ourselves when playing,” he said.
“We have to come here and enjoy and make sure we do the job by working very hard and trust me, we will be happy again.
“We need to tighten at the back. The coach always says defence always wins you leagues and strikers win you cups, that’s why we need to be strong at the back ... if the game finishes goalless, let it be.
“But we must not concede many goals and I know we will score a few of the chances we are creating.”
Bhasera reveals his big role with teammates
SuperSport's new captain accepts big task with youthful side
Image: Philip Maeta
At 36, Onismor Bhasera is still having the temperament to influence the game for SuperSport United.
The left-back continues to surprise many with his outstanding performances this season after he was given the responsibility of leading the youthful side. He has taken his task as captain in his stride.
“The fighting spirit needs to be instilled in the team's youngsters. They need to learn that side of the game, of course, they are talented and good, but talent is not good enough to go and win games out there,” Bhasera explains.
“You need to work very hard. Sometimes you smash and grab results. It is not going to be nice every time, we need to take responsibility and go out there and work very hard as much as we have talent, but we need to work very hard to win those tackles.
“Some of us who have experience, we have to guide the youngsters, some have been around and have been involved in a game and know very well that you have to add something.”
As SuperSport appears to have recovered from the slow start they had this season, Bhasera referred to the changes coach Gavin Hunt has brought to change United's fortunes around.
“Hunt has instilled the winning mentality as well allowing the players to enjoy ourselves when playing,” he said.
“We have to come here and enjoy and make sure we do the job by working very hard and trust me, we will be happy again.
“We need to tighten at the back. The coach always says defence always wins you leagues and strikers win you cups, that’s why we need to be strong at the back ... if the game finishes goalless, let it be.
“But we must not concede many goals and I know we will score a few of the chances we are creating.”
Kaizer Chiefs and Billiat: Who is failing who?
Will Erasmus find a new team by today?
Broos desperate for another Bafana camp in November
Kerr flies solo after parting ways with Birds
Kaizer Chiefs’ Bimenyimana says he won’t make ‘Pirates signal’ again in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos