SA boxing fans to enjoy a Spring bonanza

Spring brings new beginnings, and this is reflected in what is taking place in South African boxing. It is suddenly on a positive trajectory after Covid-19 put the sport on the back foot.
Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga have all hosted tournaments this year, and some of these provinces have had more than one event.
Gauteng alone has staged more than 20 tournaments, and an additional 12 have already been sanctioned for September.
Three of those will take place in the City of Gold, with Rodney Berman’s Golden Gloves hosting the first at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.
Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena will welcome Mariusz Wach of Poland for the IBO Intercontinental heavyweight title in the main event. Reigning South African lightweight champion Tshifhiwa “Spider” Munyai will put his national title on the line for the fourth time against Lusanda “Mexican” Komanisi.
Sfiso Shongwe’s The Walt Disney Company will welcome fans at The Galleria in Sandton on September 22. In that tournament, national flyweight champ Jackson “M3” Chauke will defend against Sinethemba Kotana.
Unleashed Combat Sport of Shereen Hunter will be at the SABC’s headquarters in Auckland Park on September 25. Asanda Ginqgi will put his SA featherweight title on the line against Jeff “911” Maganae in the main contest.
In the Free State, fans will be taken care of by Lebo Mahoko, whose Dream Team will stage what is described as two-in-one tournament on September 30. The first tournament early in the day will be a development one, with the big guns sealing the evening.
Sakhiwo Sodo, Boxing SA’s chairperson of the sanctioning committee – which is working around the clock ensuring promoters have their tournaments sanctioned on time as this may assist them in getting sponsors – says they have to date sanctioned six developments tournaments, 11 provincial championships, 21 SA title fights and 18 international events.
“In quarter 2, The Eastern Cape province had the highest number of tournaments (8) followed by the Gauteng (5), with each province having two or one tournament/s. The last month of the second quarter (September) is the busiest, because the sanctioning committee has already approved at least 12 tournaments that are scheduled to take place only this month,” said Sodo.
SA boxing fans to enjoy a Spring bonanza
The fisticuffs sport now on a positive trajectory jampacked with tourneys
