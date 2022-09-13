Eastern Cape royalty opens doors for Mnisi boxing tournament

Former amateur boxer Jacob Mnisi will introduce himself as a professional promoter in Gqeberha on October 6, with a three-title championships tournament, which will take place at the Feather Market Theatre.
Mnisi from Mpumalanga is known as a successful businessman and philanthropist.
He has now entered the boxing world where he trades under the banner of J4 Joy International Promotions, which has already staged three international tournaments in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
CEO of his company Arnold “Squire” Nododile said: “We are taking our business to Gqeberha and we have already been given blessings by the Eastern Cape royalty.
“King Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase of the Amampondo aseNyandeni Kingdom, King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of the AbaThembu Kingdom and the Royal family of the AmaXhosa Kingdom, which was ruled by the late King Ah Zwelonke Sigcawu, opened doors for us,” he said.
“We will surprise them with a royal belt.”
He said Michael Daries from Kerkwood and Duncan Village-based Siphenathi Nobandla are the fighters that will contest that special Royal belt over 10 rounds in the bantamweight division. “Three titles will be contested in this tournament,” he said.
Topping the card will be a WBF junior featherweight championship between Thato Bonokoane and Diego Alberto Ruiz for that vacant belt.
Bonokoane qualified to challenge for this title in July by winning the elimination fight against Jhaleel Payo of the Philippines. Bonokoane’s win also earned him a brand-new car from his sponsor.
“I wonder what reward will come his way should he emerge victorious,” said Nododile, adding that local rising star Monalisa Takane will challenge veteran SA junior featherweight champion Matshidiso Mokebisi from the Free State.
Takane is still wet behind her ears but she, certainly, has the ability to go places while Mokebisi has been around for a while.
“This is one fight Matshidiso just cannot afford to lose,” said Nododile, whose company gave Mokebisi the opportunity to become a world champion in a WBF title fight she lost to Katie Healy from the UK in Mpumalanga two months ago.
Eastern Cape royalty opens doors for Mnisi boxing tournament
Three titles will be contested in Gqeberha
Image: Supplied
