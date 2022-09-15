Munyai out to prove point against Komanisi

No title will exchange hands at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Saturday night, warns Tshifhiwa Munyai who will make his mandatory defence of the SA lightweight belt against number one contender Lusanda Komanisi.
Munyai is coming off a split points win in his voluntary defence against Aphiwe Mboyiya in July. The closeness in the scoring of that slugfest, plus the fact that one of the judges scored it for Mboyiya, talks to the deterioration of everything on the ageing Munyai, 37.
Saturday’s contest against hard-punching Komanisi could trigger many things. It could also reproduce the brutality that was witnessed in 2001 at Carnival City, where bosom friends Cassius Baloyi and Phillip Ndou suspended their bond and exchanged heavy leather-encased fists for 12 rounds.
In the end it was Ndou on points. They were richly rewarded by promoter Rodney Berman whose Golden Gloves company will organise the must-see fight between Munyai and Komanisi.
Komanisi has been calling for this fight since last year. Munyai put it out there openly that any promoter, willing to stage their fight, must dig deeper in their pockets. Berman made Munyai an offer he could not turn down – a seven figure purse money.
The beauty is that even the challenger will also be richly rewarded. He, too, will walk away with a seven figure purse.
Munyai is going for the fourth defence, one shot of claiming the outright ownership of the South African title.
Komanisi wants his name in local history books. Winning the lightweight title will see his name on the list of national champions who won two SA belts in two weight divisions. He ruled with an iron fist as the featherweight champion.
Munyai ticks most of the boxes if one looks at the ring generalship, but the concern is has three months been enough for him to recover from his fiercely-contested 12 rounder with Mboyiya.
Komanisi is well equipped to end Munyai’s reign. Komanisi has found second wind since losing to Siphosethu Mvula in 2019, winning four fights on the trot. Munyai and Komanisi have both been stopped three times in their illustrious careers.
Veteran referee Sion Mokadi from Tembisa will handle the fight. Meanwhile Berman’s task to introduce Kevin Lerena in the heavyweight division continues.
The former SA and IBO cruiserweight champion will welcome Mariusz Wach in an IBO Intercontinental title fight.
Lerena, 30, takes on the 42-year-old veteran of 36 wins against eight losses.
Munyai out to prove point against Komanisi
SA lightweight champ laces up for fourth defence
Image: Veli Nhlapo
