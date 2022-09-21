×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Rusty Campbell comes face to face with Luvuyo Sizani

Trainer ignores concerns over boxer's lack of action

21 September 2022 - 09:37
Rowen Campbell and Yanga Phetani during the Power at the Palace event at Centre Court, Emperors Palace on May 10, 2019 in Johannesburg.
Rowen Campbell and Yanga Phetani during the Power at the Palace event at Centre Court, Emperors Palace on May 10, 2019 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

There are concerns that former SA super-middleweight boxing champ Rowen “Braveheart” Campbell could have chosen a wrong opponent in Luvuyo Sizani.

Campbell has not fought for over a year since he was demolished in eight rounds by Ryno “Lion” Liebenberg.

He now takes on Sizani – the ABU SADC light-heavyweight champion – in a tournament that will be staged by The Walt Disney Company Africa at The Galleria Conference Hall in Sandton on Thursday.

Sizani, from Eastern Cape, is a talented fighter who remains an enigma purely because fights are very scarce. In fact, he is the only boxer rated in the light-heavyweight division here.

He was in action in July and the left-hander defeated Jackson Masamba in their non-title fight.

The general feeling is that Peter Smith and Campbell should have opted for a softer opponent. But Smith, who produced an IBO Intercontinental heavyweight champion in Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena on Saturday night, says Campbell is on fire.

“He wants to get boxing matches so bad. Rowan has been inactive for a year now; after our fight against Ryno there were no offers for comeback; I will keep at light-heavyweight for now,” said Smith.

“We will see how it goes; if needs be I must test waters. I’ve got to test where he stands; I have seen Sizani ... he’s good, no doubt. But listen, there are three active light-heavyweight fighters in the country, I don’t have much to pick from.

“I take what comes our way, Rowan is a tough kid. He showed a lot of heart and courage against Ryno. We both want action now; so ja, we are back on Thursday and Rowan is on fire.”

Bangile Nyangani will put his South African mini-flyweight belt on the line against Given Nkwenteni in the main supporting contest.

Reigning flyweight holder Jackson “M3” Chauke will do the same against Sinethemba Kotana in the feature fight. There will be three more fights and action will begin at 5.30pm.

Munyai camp files complaint with BSA over scoring against Komanisi

Grossly agitated by the decision he deemed dishonorable, boxing trainer Alan Toweel Junior confirmed yesterday filing a formal complaint with Boxing ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Rabbit punches must be strictly forbidden

Boxing SA, like the World Boxing Council, must urge referees to be vigilant and strictly apply the rules concerning rabbit punches, which are putting ...
Sport
1 day ago

Upbeat Komanisi downplays victory

The former featherweight champion added the lightweight strap to his collection over the weekend after dethroning defending champion Tshifhiwa Munyai ...
Sport
2 days ago

From drugs, to rehab and into the ring

The 24-year-old talented fighter has successfully turned his life around for the better. That is illustrated by becoming eligible to challenge ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mahoko to host two tournaments for Free State boxers

Carrying hopes of thousands of people for the revival of boxing in the Free State has forced promoter Lebo Mahoko, who is from the province, to be ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...