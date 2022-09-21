There are concerns that former SA super-middleweight boxing champ Rowen “Braveheart” Campbell could have chosen a wrong opponent in Luvuyo Sizani.
Campbell has not fought for over a year since he was demolished in eight rounds by Ryno “Lion” Liebenberg.
He now takes on Sizani – the ABU SADC light-heavyweight champion – in a tournament that will be staged by The Walt Disney Company Africa at The Galleria Conference Hall in Sandton on Thursday.
Sizani, from Eastern Cape, is a talented fighter who remains an enigma purely because fights are very scarce. In fact, he is the only boxer rated in the light-heavyweight division here.
He was in action in July and the left-hander defeated Jackson Masamba in their non-title fight.
The general feeling is that Peter Smith and Campbell should have opted for a softer opponent. But Smith, who produced an IBO Intercontinental heavyweight champion in Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena on Saturday night, says Campbell is on fire.
“He wants to get boxing matches so bad. Rowan has been inactive for a year now; after our fight against Ryno there were no offers for comeback; I will keep at light-heavyweight for now,” said Smith.
“We will see how it goes; if needs be I must test waters. I’ve got to test where he stands; I have seen Sizani ... he’s good, no doubt. But listen, there are three active light-heavyweight fighters in the country, I don’t have much to pick from.
“I take what comes our way, Rowan is a tough kid. He showed a lot of heart and courage against Ryno. We both want action now; so ja, we are back on Thursday and Rowan is on fire.”
Bangile Nyangani will put his South African mini-flyweight belt on the line against Given Nkwenteni in the main supporting contest.
Reigning flyweight holder Jackson “M3” Chauke will do the same against Sinethemba Kotana in the feature fight. There will be three more fights and action will begin at 5.30pm.
Rusty Campbell comes face to face with Luvuyo Sizani
Trainer ignores concerns over boxer's lack of action
Image: Lefty Shivambu
