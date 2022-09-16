×

Boxing

'First four rounds very important for Munyai in title defence'

Boxer faces Komanisi in SA lightweight bout

16 September 2022 - 07:50
Lusanda Komanisi, Tshifhiwa Munyai & Mandla Ntlanganiso during the pre-fight medical at Emperors Palace.
Image: James Gradidge

The first four rounds will be very crucial for Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai, who puts his SA lightweight title against Lusanda “Mexican” Komanisi in Golden Gloves tournament tomorrow night at Emperors Palace, says top trainer Charity Mukondeleli.

"This is a tough one, but I will go for Munyai winning it on points,” says the newcomer, who has done very well for himself as a trainer. “But the first four rounds will be very difficult for Munyai because I expect Komanisi to come out thick and fast to end the fight early; that is the only chance he has to win; do it early when Munyai is still cold. But once Munyai survives those four rounds, I am telling you it will be him all the way.”

Bernie Pailman, who has seen it all, done it all and got a T-shirt as a trainer, shared Mukondeleli’s sentiments. “If we say knock-out, it is Komanisi, but if we go on points, it is going to be Munyai. Komanisi is a very aggressive boxer and Munyai has skills, style and a lot working around, general ship.”

This 12-rounder will deputise for the IBO Intercontinental heavyweight clash between former SA and IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena and Mariusz Wach from Poland.

The 30-year-old Lerena has just moved up the weight division and has already introduced himself in the heavyweight class by annexing the WBA Inter-Continental title in March.

That win earned him recognition from the WBA, which has placed him on the 13th spot in the rankings. The WBC has recognised Lerena with a No 29 position, while the IBO has placed him on the 16th spot. The Polish is no Mike Tyson or Tyson Fury, but a journeyman who has absolute nothing to lose and a lot to gain.

Lerena’s stablemate Keaton Gomes will face Danny Ngokwey from Congo in the bridgerweight over six rounds. There will be three more bouts and action begins at 7pm.

