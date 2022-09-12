Licensees, BSA iron out issues at provincial convention

Frank engagement by Gauteng boxing licensees with Boxing SA (BSA) during the provincial convention at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg last weekend gave BSA chairperson Luthando Jack assurance that the regulator and licensees are still together in the pursuit to renew the sport.
“The high level of participation by licensees, robust and passion for the sport... what more can you ask for in a convention,” Jack told Sowetan yesterday.
Jack paid tribute to the Gauteng department of arts and culture, which funded the convention. About 60 licensees attended.
“We are now looking at presenting the outcomes to the HOD [head of department] of sports as well as MEC for sports in the Gauteng province,” said Jack.
The gathering gave licensees and BSA an opportunity to reconnect. The two seemed to be going their separate ways due to the fact that such an opportunity had not been provided.
Boxers, trainers, managers, ring officials (including matchmakers and a ring announcer) and promoters were even kept abreast on some of the projects the board is working on, including the issue of getting the headquarters for boxing.
Chairperson of the BSA’s medical commission Doctor Solly Selepe talked to all licensees in various groups during the breakaway session about the importance of health matters.
A representative from the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sports (SAIDS) spoke at length, especially, to boxers on drug-related matters.
There were whispers in corridors when Gauteng Provincial Boxing Promoters Association chairperson Tshele Kometsi showed up. He was the least expected at the event because BSA issued a statement in July that his promoter’s license was suspended.
This was confirmed in July by BSA board member Azwitamisi Nthangeni, who doubles as BSA’s media liaison officer, that: “Our initial suspension has been reinstated by the Pretoria High Court.”
Attorney Masilo Maake, who handles BSA legal matters, told Sowetan on Saturday that legally, Kometsi is not suspended, due to him having appealed the ruling by the North Gauteng High Court.
