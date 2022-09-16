Mahoko to host two tournaments for Free State boxers

Carrying hopes of thousands of people for the revival of boxing in the Free State has forced promoter Lebo Mahoko, who is from the province, to be creative.
Mahoko, the only promoter who is currently representing Free State, announced yesterday that he will stage two tournaments in one night on September 30 as part of Macufe Festival in Bloemfontein.
He says that innovation is aimed at giving as many boxers opportunities as he can, especially those that are four- and six-rounders.
“It’s about unearthing talent, my brother,” he said yesterday. “If I don’t look after these upcoming fighters who will give them four and six rounds? In fact, their careers may end before they even begin because they will only be given fights outside Free State as opponents. I mean, people here rely on me to unearth the Joseph Lalas and David Fingers of yesteryear, so I had to think out of the box.”
Mahoko's event will take place at Pacofs. The first tournament on the day is mainly about four and six rounds.
Interestingly, Sihle Jelwana, who has become a stepping stone to many young fighters, has also been given the opportunity to redeem himself against Thabang Ramagole.
Then later on the day the big guns will take the centre stage. Topping that card will be an international 10-rounder between highly rated Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini and Jelbirt Gomera from the Philippines.
Dlamini is rated No 6 by the WBC in the featherweight division. In the main supporting contest, SA middleweight champion John “Section 29” Bopape will face Congolese James Mbiya Kanku for the ABU title.
Bopape has found second wind since defeating Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo last year. They met again this year and Bopape from Alexandra township destroyed Mhlongo over 11 rounds for the national title which Bopape defended successfully with an eighth-round stoppage of Snamiso Ntuli in July.
“This will be the first time the Dream Team will be hosting two tournaments in one day; it is not about breaking any records if there are any, but instead it is about looking after young fighters who are the future,” said Mahoko.
“This will indeed be a historical event for Dream Team and I can only hope that at the end of the day it would have achieved the intended goal.”
Mahoko to host two tournaments for Free State boxers
'It's about looking after young fighters who are the future'
Image: Nick Lourens
