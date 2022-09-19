×

Boxing

From drugs, to rehab and into the ring

Young Kotana has beat addiction and found new discipline

19 September 2022 - 07:22

Winning the South African title will be the cherry on top for Sinethemba Kotana.

However, victory has already been achieved. He has defeated his drug addiction. It almost got him killed by angry residents who had grown tired of being robbed by Kotana and his buddies in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape...

