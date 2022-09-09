Opportunities open up for victorious Nontshinga

The world is Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga’s oyster after his great victory annexing the IBF junior flyweight boxing title last weekend.
Nontshinga has signed an agreement with top British sports promoter Eddie Hearn, who is chairman of Matchroom Sport and Professional Darts Corporation. That is the first step that could turn this talented youngster to being a household name globally.
Hearn, 43, is the son of retired veteran promoter Barry Hearn. He is today one of the few promoters every fighter wants to sign up with. He has promoted many world champions since taking over from his father, including unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, and many others.
BoxingScene.Com quoted Nontshinga as saying: “I am very happy to sign with the one promoter in the world. I'm enjoying this moment of victory, not only for myself but for my country as I am the only legitimate World Champion. I would love to defend my world title in SA as a homecoming.”
Meanwhile, Hearn is quoted as saying: “I am delighted to welcome Nontshinga to the team. His performance on Saturday night in hostile territory was outstanding, and there is so much more to come from this talented young man. He’s got a great coach and manager in Colin [Nathan] backing him all the way, and with a big piece of the pie at Light-Fly, there’s some huge fights that can be made at 108lbs and beyond.”
Nontshinga is the youngest boxer of this era in SA to win a legitimate world title. His victory in annexing the IBF belt in Mexico last Sunday morning made him the only IBF holder here. That New Jersey-based sanctioning body is one of the four top most respect globally, the others being the WBA, WBC and WBO.
Nontshinga is only 23 years old. The boxer, his trainer and father Thembani Gopheni and manager Nathan arrived home yesterday at King Phalo Airport in East London to a heroes’ welcome.
Nontshinga had been in Johannesburg since his arrival at OR Tambo International in Kempton Park on Tuesday. Young and old people were there to welcome their hero. Nontshinga’s career is guided by promoter Teris Ntuthu of Rumble Africa.
