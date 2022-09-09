×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Opportunities open up for victorious Nontshinga

Dream promotion deal for young champ

09 September 2022 - 09:23
Boxing Champion Sive Nontshinga gets a heroes welcome at the King Phalo Air Port in East London.
Boxing Champion Sive Nontshinga gets a heroes welcome at the King Phalo Air Port in East London.
Image: Theo Jephta

The world is Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga’s oyster after his great victory annexing the IBF junior flyweight boxing title last weekend.

Nontshinga has signed an agreement with top British sports promoter Eddie Hearn, who is chairman of Matchroom Sport and Professional Darts Corporation. That is the first step that could turn this talented youngster to being a household name globally. 

Hearn, 43, is the son of retired veteran promoter Barry Hearn. He is today one of the few promoters every fighter wants to sign up with. He has promoted many world champions since taking over from his father, including unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, and many others.

BoxingScene.Com quoted Nontshinga as saying: “I am very happy to sign with the one promoter in the world. I'm enjoying this moment of victory, not only for myself but for my country as I am the only legitimate World Champion. I would love to defend my world title in SA as a homecoming.”

Meanwhile, Hearn is quoted as saying: “I am delighted to welcome Nontshinga to the team. His performance on Saturday night in hostile territory was outstanding, and there is so much more to come from this talented young man. He’s got a great coach and manager in Colin [Nathan] backing him all the way, and with a big piece of the pie at Light-Fly, there’s some huge fights that can be made at 108lbs and beyond.” 

Nontshinga is the youngest boxer of this era in SA to win a legitimate world title. His victory in annexing the IBF belt in Mexico last Sunday morning made  him the only IBF holder here. That New Jersey-based sanctioning body is one of the four top most respect globally, the others being the WBA, WBC and WBO.

Nontshinga is only 23 years old. The boxer, his trainer and father Thembani Gopheni and manager Nathan arrived home yesterday at King Phalo Airport in East London to a heroes’ welcome.

Nontshinga had been in Johannesburg since his arrival at OR Tambo International in Kempton Park on Tuesday. Young and old people were there to welcome their hero. Nontshinga’s career is guided by promoter Teris Ntuthu of Rumble Africa.

Ntuthu lambasts BSA for failing to support Nontshinga

Questions have been raised about Boxing SA (BSA) forming part of the contingent that welcomed newly crowned IBF junior flyweight champ Sivenathi ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Trainers elated to benefit from promoters association’s donation

For some time it seemed that boxing was a forgotten sport, living on only in the hearts and minds of the most dedicated supporters and legends of ...
Sport
2 days ago

All bets should be on me, says Studdard

Turffontein racecourse will host a different breed of horses – professional boxers – on Saturday night.
Sport
2 days ago

Drawnout Qithi matter could drain BSA’s R20m budget

Boxing SA’s protracted fight against dismissed CEO Moffat Qithi could take the regulator straight back to 2010, when it owed tax man amounts ...
Sport
3 days ago

Boxing world overjoyed by Nontshinga's victory

The achievement by Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, who showed guts and determination in Mexico yesterday morning, has united South ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'