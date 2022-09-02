×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Nathan allays health hurdles for Nontshinga

Boxer in Mexico for title fight

02 September 2022 - 10:12
Sive Nontshinga and trainer Colin Nathan.
Sive Nontshinga and trainer Colin Nathan.
Image: Supplied

Colin Nathan allayed fears of the fight public that Sivenathi Nontshinga could be facing health challenges associated to breathing as he did not have enough time to acclimatise in Mexico where the weather is warm despite the fact that it is autumn.

Notshinga is in that country to try and win the IBF junior flyweight boxing title. Nontshinga will oppose Hector Flores for the vacant junior flyweight belt. Their fight will take place in Mexico on Sunday morning. Nontshinga, Nathan, the boxer’s father Thembani Gophen and Siya Zingelwa arrived in Mexico on Tuesday.

Sowetan spoke to a medical doctor about the effect of acclimatisation. He said oxygen, which is the fuel that human beings use to perform, is carried by red blood cells

“You must have noticed that boxers coming from the coast to fight in Johannesburg struggle with breathing; this has to do with an altitude ability of red cells to transport oxygen; as fights progresses they struggle. Now Nontshinga left here where it is winter to a country where it is warm.  The body is definitely going to face some trouble because I don’t think he would have had enough time to acclimatise; time zones is going to affect him but it will also depend on that country’s altitude.”

But Nathan who has travelled different parts of the world with fighters said: “Obviously it's a major time difference; but we settled in nicely, his weight is really good, weather is good, nice and hot. Our advantage is that we’ve come here on fight week. We’ve also been training at high altitude in Johannesburg.

"We had good sparring. Our plan is to obviously dominate; it’s more of a situation of what we are worried about, what we are going to do as opposed to what Flores is going to do. We expect a tough fight but if Sivenathi follows my game plan and executes it into perfection he will be champion of the world – come Saturday night.”

Nontshinga, 23, is undefeated after 10 fights while 29-year-old Flores is also yet to taste defeat after 24 fights.

Lerena upbeat as US sparring partner flies in

Rodney Berman has gone an extra mile for Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, who is establishing himself as a heavyweight fighter.
Sport
3 hours ago

Mthalane to call time on his career at home

All good things must come to an end some day, and that unavoidable day is looming for the illustrious career of Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane.
Sport
1 day ago

Promoters association sponsors township gyms

The question many religious boxing followers have been asking regarding the neglect on boxing gyms in townships has been answered.
Sport
2 days ago

Why Malinga footed the bill for women's tourney

Zandile Malinga organised the women-only boxing tournament at Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Friday evening from her own pocket.
Sport
3 days ago

Nontshinga on verge of bringing a real world title home

If past achievements during September by SA’s old-time greatest fighters – Gerrie Coeztee, Brian Mitchell and Dingaan Thobela – are anything to go ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)