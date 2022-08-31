×

Boxing

Promoters association sponsors township gyms

Kometsi says they'll donate R8k worth of boxing equipment

31 August 2022 - 09:26
Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association chairman Tshele Kometsi.
Image: Supplied

The question many religious boxing followers have been asking regarding the neglect on boxing gyms in townships has been answered.

The Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) announced yesterday that it will extend its benevolence to four gyms – Limpopo, North West and two in Gauteng – with financial assistance to purchase equipment.

GBPA chairman Tshele Kometsi said each gym will receive R8,000. “But I must emphasise that we will not give them R8,000 in cash but instead the association will pay for the equipment.

“Already we have donated equipment worth R3,700 in a gym in East London. It all began when we were contacted by few trainers who requested that we assist them financially to either repair their damaged equipment or purchase what is most needed than wanted in their establishments.”

“We then took a decision to assist,” Kometsi said. “Our focus is not necessarily around the Gauteng province; we may be a Gauteng-based association but we serve the sport countrywide. All South Africans licensed by BSA should not necessarily bank on the regulator alone for help when in need, but promoters as well.”

Billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe's foundation donated R1m towards purchasing equipment for 57 professional and amateur clubs in the Buffalo City area in the Eastern Cape a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Ayanda Ndulani wants to prove that he is the real deal even when he does not have to do that but instead look at the bigger picture.

His first successful defence of his IBO minimum weight belt against Siphamandla Baleni in November last year was met by protests.

For some strange reason, Ndulani will put his belt on the line once more against Baleni at ICC Hall in East London on Sunday.

Ndulani is facing Baleni simply because some sections of the fight fraternity in East London are unhappy about the verdict in the first fight last year.

Ndulani is rated at No3 by the WBC and this means that he is right at the doorstep of being given a chance to fight for the title, which is held by Panya Pradabsri of Thailand.

“He may relinquish the IBO title after the fight if needs be for him to focus in the route of pursuing the WBC fight,” said promoter Sbongile Matiti. “I am not saying may the best man win, but instead I am saying Ndulani will win." Action will begin at 2pm.

