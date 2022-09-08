×

Boxing

Ntuthu lambasts BSA for failing to support Nontshinga

‘We cannot be mum when BSA does not show up at our tournaments’

08 September 2022 - 09:52
BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso with Sivenathi Nontshinga before they left for Mexico.
BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso with Sivenathi Nontshinga before they left for Mexico.
Image: Supplied

Questions have been raised about Boxing SA (BSA) forming part of the contingent that welcomed newly crowned IBF junior flyweight champ Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga at OR Tambo International Airport when the regulator did nothing for the 23-year-old rising star before he left for Mexico last week for his big fight.

For that, BSA has come under fire from Nontshingas promoter Teries Ntuthu. “Why was the acting CEO [Nsikayezwe Sithole] there?” asked Ntuthu. 

“I mean they could not even do the simplest of all things such as calling the team or writing a message of good luck and that would have shown that at least the regulator recognises the difficult task ahead of them, which involves representing the country.”

Ntutu added: “The funny thing about BSA is that where there are cameras you see them. I mean they were in a local tournament in fancy suits on Sunday afternoon in East London; they could not even talk about the biggest achievement that was accomplished early on that day.”

There is a video clip circling within boxing where Ntuthu is lambasting BSA at the airport this week in the presence of deputy sports minister Nosicawe Mafu, who was seated next to Sithole and Ntuthu.

“I assume that Sithole called BSA chairman Luthando Jack because Jack called me later about my comments.

“I told Jack that I stand by what I said,” said Ntuthu of Rumble Africa Promotions.

“I mean we cannot keep quiet when BSA does not show up at our tournaments but they consistently come dressed in fancy suits when a particular promoter has tournaments – what is that if it is not treating us differently?”

He said that is sowing division. “The regulator must do things according to the book and not have different set of rules.”

BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso, who visited Nontshinga twice at his gym before his departure, was also at the airport on Tuesday. He said: “If you are aggrieved, you must raise your concerns within proper platforms in order for them to addressed.”

