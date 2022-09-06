×

Boxing

Drawnout Qithi matter could drain BSA’s R20m budget

Fired CEO wins yet again in Labour Court

06 September 2022 - 09:32
Moffat Qithi CEO of Boxing South Africa,
Image: Sibusiso Msibi

Boxing SA’s protracted fight against dismissed CEO Moffat Qithi could take the regulator straight back to 2010, when it owed tax man amounts equivalent to almost its annual budget, which is now estimated at R20m, a well informed source warned yesterday.

The CCMA, which was approached by Qithi regarding his “unfair dismissal by BSA in 2015, ruled in his favour in 2018 and ordered BSA to pay him R4m, which was his R100,000 monthly salary he had not been paid since 2015. 

The commissioner also ruled that Qithi reports to BSAs office in January 2019. But the board then chaired by Peter Ngatane applied for a review of the award through the Labour Court, which dismissed it with costs, including the costs of the review application.

Qithi could now be owed around R10m, which is half BSAs annual budget. That includes his monthly increase as well as his monthly leave pay for the past seven years.

BSA chairman Luthando Jack has announced they are appealing last weeks ruling. BSA is now heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal. But BSA is yet to be granted permission to do so, and the regulator must provide concrete reasons why it intends to do so.

The previous board chaired by Muditambi Ravele dismissed Qithi in 2015 acting on the advice of a tribunal that found him guilty on 10 of the 14 charges he faced. Five of the charges involved “gross dishonesty” when he was applying for the R100,000 monthly plum job.

A sizeable number of boxing people say the board should have settled the matter then. But BSA approached the Labour Court, which last week dismissed the review.

Qithi was not available for comment. A source close to the situation said: “BSA must approach Qithi and settle this matter once and for all. Luckily BSA does not have a permanent CEO who was going to unleash their own lawyers on the regulator should Qithi be reinstated.

“But still it will have to pay acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole for the remainder of his contract, which expires in December.

“This matter would have been resolved in 2020 April when they got additional budget allocation from the sports ministry,the source said. “The plan was to do that because lawyers were already trying to explore possibilities of settling the matter.

“So much work was done for the department of sport and the National Treasury to agree to additional budget allocation for BSA over three years.

