Riveiro says Bucs did everything well but failed to net

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was quick to dismiss the notion that their 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch came because they were under pressure to win to capitalise on Stellenbosch’s situation, insisting the team who’ll finish second will only be known on the last day of the season.
Sanele Barns scored the only goal that sank Pirates in their backyard, Orlando Stadium. Had they avoided a defeat, third-placed Sea Robbers would have toppled Stellies from position two after the Cape Winelands side were stunned 2-0 by relegation candidates Moroka Swallows away earlier on. Pirates had gone 16 games without a defeat across all competitions.
“I don’t think so [that there was pressure to win after Stellenbosch lost away to Swallows earlier on]. We had a chance to have full control of the situation but we couldn’t but still, we have two more games to go. Like I said, I think it’s going to be decided on the last day of the season,” Riveiro said.
“Everybody is playing for something...some of the targets [for respective teams] are bigger than others. The points at this stage of the season are usually very expensive and today was a proof...Swallows, us, so it’s complicated but we know it but the same way is complicated for us is also complicated for our opponents as well.”
Riveiro maintained that they did everything well but only failed to net, adding he was proud of his players. Pirates next game is against TS Galaxy away on Saturday.
“The only difference today is that we didn’t score, we didn’t manage to put the ball in the net like in the previous games but everything else, the concentration, the pace, the desire, the level of aggression and everything was there,” Riveiro said.
“That’s why I said, in my opinion, it’s a defeat that won’t affect us at all, there’s not going to space to feel sorry for ourselves. We understand the dynamics of the game, and sometimes you have these types of games and if we have to lose, let’s do it in this way.”
Riveiro says Bucs did everything well but failed to net
‘2nd-spot is going to be decided on the last day’
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was quick to dismiss the notion that their 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch came because they were under pressure to win to capitalise on Stellenbosch’s situation, insisting the team who’ll finish second will only be known on the last day of the season.
Sanele Barns scored the only goal that sank Pirates in their backyard, Orlando Stadium. Had they avoided a defeat, third-placed Sea Robbers would have toppled Stellies from position two after the Cape Winelands side were stunned 2-0 by relegation candidates Moroka Swallows away earlier on. Pirates had gone 16 games without a defeat across all competitions.
“I don’t think so [that there was pressure to win after Stellenbosch lost away to Swallows earlier on]. We had a chance to have full control of the situation but we couldn’t but still, we have two more games to go. Like I said, I think it’s going to be decided on the last day of the season,” Riveiro said.
“Everybody is playing for something...some of the targets [for respective teams] are bigger than others. The points at this stage of the season are usually very expensive and today was a proof...Swallows, us, so it’s complicated but we know it but the same way is complicated for us is also complicated for our opponents as well.”
Riveiro maintained that they did everything well but only failed to net, adding he was proud of his players. Pirates next game is against TS Galaxy away on Saturday.
“The only difference today is that we didn’t score, we didn’t manage to put the ball in the net like in the previous games but everything else, the concentration, the pace, the desire, the level of aggression and everything was there,” Riveiro said.
“That’s why I said, in my opinion, it’s a defeat that won’t affect us at all, there’s not going to space to feel sorry for ourselves. We understand the dynamics of the game, and sometimes you have these types of games and if we have to lose, let’s do it in this way.”
Spurs relegated from the DStv Premiership
Amakhosi fail to cement top-8 spot
Riveiro remains proud of Pirates despite 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Richards Bay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos