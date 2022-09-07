Turffontein racecourse will host a different breed of horses – professional boxers – on Saturday night.
Punters who want to make money have been advised to bet on a winning horse. That advice comes from Joshua Studdard, who described himself as that favourite horse to win the main contest in BRD Promotions’ card against Lemohang Mapitse in the bantamweight division.
The fighter who shoots from the hip said: “I know I’m the favourite going into this fight; people who want to make money must go to Turffontein and put a bet on my name; they won’t go wrong. Numbers don’t lie; you can’t mix a racehorse and a cart horse.”
The fact that 30-year-old Studdard from Sophiatown has not fought for almost three years takes nothing from the fact that he is a skilled fighter. Studdard, whose skills are honed by accomplished veteran trainer Manny Fernandes and unheralded boxing tutor Warren Hulley, had kidney stones and also contracted Covid-19. He had to pull out of two fights due to poor health.
“That was God’s will and I thank God for that because He could have been preventing something even more dangerous from happening to me,” he said yesterday. “I have to do this now. Look this is simple, a lion, sometimes, has to prove that he’s still a lion.”
Studdard was referring to his moniker “TKO". He said: “People forgot where it came from and what it means. I think they forgot because I have been out of the ring for quite some time. Come Saturday, I need to reinforce fear and stamp my name in the bantamweight division.”
There will be six more bouts and action will begin from 6pm.
All bets should be on me, says Studdard
‘TKO’ faces Mapitse in Turffontein event
Image: Antonio Muchave
