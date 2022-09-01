Mthalane to call time on his career at home

All good things must come to an end some day, and that unavoidable day is looming for the illustrious career of Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane.
On October 2, the 39-year-old ring veteran, who has been as professional boxer in one weight division for 22 years, will have his swansong fight against Diomel Doicos from the Philippines.
Their nontitle 10-rounder will headline Mvelo Boxing Promotions’ tournament at Pietermaritzburg City Hall.
The only boxer in recent times to have been voted sportsman of the year, Mthalane is a former two times IBF flyweight world champion, having held the title from 2009 to 2014 and 2018 to 2021.
Though he began his career under the guidance of his father in Durban, Mthalane achieved most of his glory after joining now late Nick Durandt in Johannesburg. Durandt was in his corner when he won the IBF title and later the IBO crown. Mthalane later teamed up with Colin Nathan, who helped him regain the IBF belt in 2018. He lost it in his fourth defence to Sunny Edwards in April last year.
That defeat in England was Mthalane’s third in 42 fights. Mthalane, who does know what it means to take a step back during a fight, has left 26 of his 39 opponents gasping for air.
“The time has come but it is not easy to accept that fate,” said Mthalane, who has not been fortunate enough to fight in front of KwaZulu-Natal home fans when he was champion.
Promoter Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi expressed her delight to have secured the signature of one of SA's all-time great fighters.
A former professional boxer herself, Magcaba-Shezi hopes Mthalane’s fight in Pietermaritzburg will assist in her pursuit to encourage aspirant boxers in her district. And above that, the pleasure of presenting to the masses the boxer they have always only seen on TV.
“Pietermaritzburg is one of districts that helped profile South African positively, not only here in the country but also in the world. I mean former multiple international cruiserweight champ Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu comes from our district; current SA junior-welterweight champ Prince Dlomo and SA middleweight female champ Mapule Ngubane are from here.
“There is talent here and it needs to be nurtured. I believe that it is through tournaments like my upcoming one that our pride will be restored here.”
Magcaba-Shezi said she dubbed it “Home Coming” as her way to welcome back Mthalane home.
“I had always intended to feature Thabiso [Mchunu] but financial constraints prevented me from doing that. But he will certainly attend the tournament, and show his many belts to the fans.”
Mthalane to call time on his career at home
Swansong fight in KZN will be nontitle against a Filipino
Image: Supplied
