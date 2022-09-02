Lerena upbeat as US sparring partner flies in

Rodney Berman has gone an extra mile for Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, who is establishing himself as a heavyweight fighter.
The boxing promoter, who is responsible for Lerena’s career, has brought in US-based heavyweight fighter Cassius Chaney to assist the former IBO cruiserweight champion prepare for an upcoming second contest in his new weight division against Mariusz Wach.
The fight will be organised by Berman’s Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace on September 17.
Berman flew in Chaney from Connecticut, US, as a sparring partner due to a shortage of heavyweight boxers in SA.
There are only four heavyweight fighters rated here in SA and one of them is Lerena’s stablemate Keaton Gomes, who forms part of Lerena’s preparations.
Without casting an aspersion on Tian Fick, Joshua Pretorius and Juan Roux, they will not provide the type of hard sessions that will sharpen Lerena’s skills as he goes against the vastly experienced Polish – who has fought big names in the business, including Wladimir Klitschko, Jarrel Miller, Dillian Whyte and Hugh Fury.
Wach, 42, has a record of 36 wins, 19 knockouts and eight losses, while Channey, 35, is unbeaten after 21 fights. He is active, having last fought in August last year, scoring a points decision over 10 rounds against Shawndell Winters.
“He came at the right time – and thanks to Rodney Berman for bringing him here,” said Lerena yesterday. “Cassius is big, tall and strong. Rodney wants him to feature in my next fight in February, I think it will be cool to have him fighting here.”
This happened in 2001. Hasim Rahman’s chief sparring partner Derick Brown remained here when Rahman went back home to Baltimore, Maryland in the US, after dethroning Lennox Lewis as the IBF, WBC and IBO champion in Berman’s tournament in Brakpan.
Brown was under Nick Durandt, who was heavily involved in Rahman’s preparations and the actual fight.
“I am excited about my upcoming fight,” said Lerena, who ruled with an iron fist as the IBO champion in the cruiserweight division before moving up the weight.
He is rated No 13 by the WBC, 12th by WBA and 14th by the IBF.
“Fully-fledged heavyweights are very strong. I think if you allow people to hit you it’s a risk. But if you have skills and ring, you stand a chance,” said Lerena. “I honestly believe that having Cassius here will help me in my fight.”
Lerena upbeat as US sparring partner flies in
Chaney to help champ prepare for upcoming fight against Wach
Image: James Gradidge
