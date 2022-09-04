×

Sivenathi Nontshinga digs deep to lift world title in Mexico

By Sport Staff - 04 September 2022 - 10:53
Sive Nontshinga in action against Christian Araneta of the Philippines in Gqeberha in April 2021.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Sivenathi Nontshinga scored a flash knock-down in the second round on his way to grinding out a split decision victory over Hector Flores in Mexico on Saturday night (Sunday morning SA time) to lift the vacant IBF junior-flyweight title. 

Two judges scored it for the South African, who finished strongly over the final three rounds, by margins of 116-111 and 114-113, while the third had the Mexican winning 115-112. 

Flores, suffering the first defeat of his professional career, dropped to 20 wins, one loss and four draws.

The 23-year-old Nontshinga, whose unblemished record improves to 11-0 (9 KOs), now holds the SA record for fewest fights to win a mainstream world title, surpassing the previous best of 14 by Vic Toweel set in 1950.

