Soccer

Royal bank on Malesela's experience to progress in CAF

Coach's knowledge of continental football will help us – Masuku

09 September 2022 - 09:12
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Menzi Masuku of Royal AM FC.
Menzi Masuku of Royal AM FC.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Royal AM winger Menzi Masuku believes the experience of their coach Dan Malesela in continental football will help them as they embark on the CAF Confederation Cup journey.

Royal face Swazi side Mbabane Highlanders in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the Confed Cup at Somhlolo National Stadium in Mbabane, eSwatini, on Sunday (3pm).

Malesela is no stranger to continental football having guided TS Galaxy and Marumo Gallants in the Confed Cup before. 

"Coach Dan has coached teams in the Confed Cup in the past. He knows the ins and outs of continental football and I feel his knowledge will help us a great deal because we have a lot of players who've never participated in CAF competitions before,'' Masuku said.

"You know, these competitions are more about pedigree, so to have someone like coach Dan who's travelled the continent with two different teams gives us that belief to say we can go very far in the competition.''

However, Malesela and his co-coach Khabo Zondo are expected to be in the stands as they are understood to be not meeting new CAF rules, stipulating that only coaches with CAF A, CAF Pro and Uefa Pro Licence are allowed in the dugout. Yesterday, Royal manager Richard Makhoba wasn't reached for comment to clarify this. 

The 29-year-old former Orlando Pirates right-winger has also insisted they'll give their all in the Confed Cup, aiming to measure their potential against the continent's big guns when the competition progresses. The return leg against Highlanders is scheduled for September 16 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

"We're taking this competition very serious. It's every player's dream to take part in such tournaments. So, it's a nice feeling to be in the Confed Cup. We will go out there and gauge our strength against some of the biggest teams in Africa... we're really up for the challenge,'' Masuku said.

