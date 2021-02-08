Ambitious Ntwanambi sets sights on Chauke.

It is only God’s will that can prevent Luyanda “Pretty Boy” Ntwanambi from challenging South Africa and WBC flyweight boxing champion Jackson “M3” Chauke.

This was Ntwanambi’s response when asked if it would not be proper for him to step aside and allow Jackson to face another eligible contender for fear he may not emerge the same boxer after a fight against such a hard and seasoned fighter like the 35-year-old former Olympian.

Ntwanambi – the No 1 contender for the domestic title – would hear nothing of the sort. He last fought on September 29, when he left fans in disbelief by standing his ground against tough-as-nails hard-hitter Fikile Mlonyeni to eventually win the WBO Africa title after 12 rounds.

Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) has a tournament on April 25 but it is unclear if promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu will include a match-up between Ntwanambi and Chauke in that tournament because he feels it is premature for the 22-year-old upstart of seven fights to take on the Damien Durandt fighter.

Ntwanambi – whose career is guided by unheralded trainer Ben Mtyaliselo – does not want to be delayed from accomplishing his mission of becoming the SA and WBC International champion and replacing Chauke as the No 6 contender in the WBC ratings. This match-up brings to mind memories of a young and inexperienced Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou, who upset the bookies by stopping the vastly experienced warrior, Jackie “Pressure Cooker” Gunguluza, in just three rounds for the SA featherweight title in 1999.