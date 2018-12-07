Feast for fans as fists of fury fly all over the place
Back in the day - the roaring 1990s and that last golden era of boxing - it was not uncommon for multiple fights to be broadcast on national television on the same day.
Hell, it seemed that every weekend - both Saturday and Sunday. Since I could not be at two places at the same time, I needed to hone my boxing priorities. But it wasn't always such an easy decision.
Fortunately this weekend's three tournament are taking place three days apart but good news is that fans will be spoiled for choice.
Action begins tonight at Orient Theatre in East London where Xaba Promotions and Events will stage no less than five championship bouts.
Promoter Ayanda Matiti's tournament is dubbed "Night of Champions". Former dual world champion Nkosinathi Joyi will seek to justify his stay in the game.
The 35-year-old ring veteran who has been around since 2002 and has chalked up 26 wins against five losses, takes on eight-fight rookie Mpho Seforo for the WBO Africa junior flyweight title.
Yanga Sigqibo, who holds the WBC International junior bantamweight title, will take on Keyvin Lara from Nicaragua for the same organisation's Inter-Continental belt.
Nhlanhla Tyirha - a three fight novice - will challenge reigning SA junior flyweight holder Bongani Silila while SA junior bantamweight champion Athenkosi Dumezweni will oppose Mexican Ulises Lara for the WBC International flyweight vacant title.
Siseko Makeleni takes on Marios Matima from Congo for the WBO Africa junior welterweight vacant belt, and action will begin at 7pm.
Then action swings back to Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni tomorrow night. Golden Gloves will organise its "Repeat or Revenge" event. Promoter Rodney Berman's tournament will be headlined by the eagerly awaited rematch between ABU cruiserweight holder Thomas Oosthuizen and dethroned champion Thabiso Mchunu.
Thulani Mbenge will put his IBO welterweight strap against Mexican Miguel Vasquez while Wade Groth will put his SA middleweight diadem on line against Walter Dlamini. Action will begin at 7.30pm.
Then on Sunday, Rumble Africa Promotion will organise a tournament which features three titles. Promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu said sensational IBF Africa junior lightweight champion Azinga Fuzile will oppose Tanzanian Ibrahim Class for the IBF Intercontinental vacant title in the main attraction.
Xolisa Magusha will put his SA mini flyweight belt on line against Sphamandla Baleni while Sivenathi Notshinga and Muhsin Kizotha from Tanzania will do battle for the WBO Africa junior flyweight vacant title.
Luyanda Ntwanambi and Tanzanian Adam Mbega will oppose each other for the same organisation's Africa Youth flyweight vacant strap. Action will begin at 2pm.
All three tournaments will be televised live by SuperSport.