Feast for fans as fists of fury fly all over the place

Back in the day - the roaring 1990s and that last golden era of boxing - it was not uncommon for multiple fights to be broadcast on national television on the same day.

Hell, it seemed that every weekend - both Saturday and Sunday. Since I could not be at two places at the same time, I needed to hone my boxing priorities. But it wasn't always such an easy decision.

Fortunately this weekend's three tournament are taking place three days apart but good news is that fans will be spoiled for choice.

Action begins tonight at Orient Theatre in East London where Xaba Promotions and Events will stage no less than five championship bouts.

Promoter Ayanda Matiti's tournament is dubbed "Night of Champions". Former dual world champion Nkosinathi Joyi will seek to justify his stay in the game.

The 35-year-old ring veteran who has been around since 2002 and has chalked up 26 wins against five losses, takes on eight-fight rookie Mpho Seforo for the WBO Africa junior flyweight title.

Yanga Sigqibo, who holds the WBC International junior bantamweight title, will take on Keyvin Lara from Nicaragua for the same organisation's Inter-Continental belt.

Nhlanhla Tyirha - a three fight novice - will challenge reigning SA junior flyweight holder Bongani Silila while SA junior bantamweight champion Athenkosi Dumezweni will oppose Mexican Ulises Lara for the WBC International flyweight vacant title.

Siseko Makeleni takes on Marios Matima from Congo for the WBO Africa junior welterweight vacant belt, and action will begin at 7pm.