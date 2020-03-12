Azinga Fuzile plans his comeback

Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile returns to competitive action next month, following his six-month break that included his suspension, after being knocked out in the eighth round by Russian Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov on September 29.

The 23-year-old left handed former international champion's first loss was for the rights to challenge for the IBF junior lightweight title.

His knockout earned him an automatic 90 days suspension from Boxing SA which is in line with the regulations pertaining to the punishment index.

Fuzile's comeback fight will top Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) card which - according to CEO Nomfesane Nyatela - will be take place in Port Elizabeth on April 26.

The tournament could head straight to the Boardwalk Casino where BSA held its annual awards in 2017.

"Azinga will be involved in an international fight," said Nyatela who will celebrate her birthday two days before the tournament.

She said Ludumo Lamati, Luyanda Ntwanambi and Siyakholwa Kuse will also be in action.

Lamati's IBF Inter-Continental junior featherweight belt will be at stake.

He is from Mdantsane, but is trained in Johannesburg by former SA boxing champ Phumzile Matyhila.

Ntwanambi, whose skills are honed at home in Duncan Village by Ben Mtyaliseli, will also be involved in an international title fight.

Kuse's domestic mini flyweight title will be on the line. The boxer from Mdantsane is under the guidance on Luyanda Sovasi.

"We will also unleash our new find Athenkosi Thongwana fom Duncan Village," said Nyatela of the boxer who is also trained by Mtyaliseli.