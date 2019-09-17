IBF boss to oversee Azinga Fuzile's big moment

IBF president Darryl Peoples will be a ringside guest at East London's Orient Theatre when rising boxing star Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile takes on Shavkhatdzhon Rakhimov.

The fight is for the right to challenge current IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer. The 12-rounder on September 29 is an official title eliminator, and the winner will bag the No 1 spot in the ratings as well as the right to challenge Farmer of Baltimore, US.

Fuzile of Duncan Village in the East London, SA's boxing mecca, is rated No 4, a spot above his Russian opponent.

Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) chief executive Nomfesane Nyathela confirmed that Peoples will be the distinguished guest for promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu, whose RAP earned IBF's 2018 continental most active promoter of the year award during the boxing body's annual convention which took place in China.