IBF boss to oversee Azinga Fuzile's big moment
IBF president Darryl Peoples will be a ringside guest at East London's Orient Theatre when rising boxing star Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile takes on Shavkhatdzhon Rakhimov.
The fight is for the right to challenge current IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer. The 12-rounder on September 29 is an official title eliminator, and the winner will bag the No 1 spot in the ratings as well as the right to challenge Farmer of Baltimore, US.
Fuzile of Duncan Village in the East London, SA's boxing mecca, is rated No 4, a spot above his Russian opponent.
Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) chief executive Nomfesane Nyathela confirmed that Peoples will be the distinguished guest for promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu, whose RAP earned IBF's 2018 continental most active promoter of the year award during the boxing body's annual convention which took place in China.
Peoples, who was inducted to the Connecticut Hall of Fame in Uncasville in 2014, will arrive in SA on Friday September 27.
"He will be fight supervisor between Fuzile and Rakhimov and also the IBF Continental Africa junior lightweight bout between Phila Mpontshana and Khanyile Bulana," said Nyathela.
Nyathela described the international tournament as their biggest since RAP acquired a Boxing SA licence in 2014. Rakhimov arrives in the country tomorrow.
Meanwhile, RAP's twinkling star, 20-year-old WBO Africa Youth flyweight holder Luyanda Ntwanambi will challenge WBO Africa champion Fikile Mlonyeni in one of the title fights on the card.
"It's our biggest event and tickets selling from R150 to R300 are going fast," said Nyathela, whose bill includes the SA bantamweight championship as Ronald Malindi defends against Michael Daries.
