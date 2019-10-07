RAP renews its boxers' contracts

All the boxers that fight under the banner of Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) have had their contracts renewed, RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyathela announced yesterday.

She said the first boxer to have his licence renewed was Azinga Fuzile despite him losing in the elimination bout to Shavkhatdzhon Rakimov for the rights to challenge IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer. Fuzile was stopped in round eight by the hard-hitting Russian.

Nomfesane said they have also renewed their vows with Duncan Village-based IBF Africa lightweight champion Siphosethu "Rain" Mvula, who is trained by Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye.

"Ludumo Lamati renewed his ties with us while we have signed SA bantamweight champion Ronald Malindi, WBC Silver featherweight titlist Lerato Dlamini, WBO Africa flyweight champ Luyanda Ntwanambi and SA featherweight holder Ayabonga Sonjica," she said.

Malindi is trained in Johannesburg by Bernie Pailman while Ntwanambi is under the guidance of Duncan Village- based trainer Ben Mtyaliseli. Sonjica, also from Duncan Village, is based in Johannesburg under trainer Sean Smith while Dlamini from the Free State is trained in Johannesburg by Colin Nathan.

Nyathela's other charges are IBF Africa junior lightweight champ Khanyile Bulana from Scenery Park, IBF International junior flyweight champion Sive Nontshinga from Reeston and SA junior lightweight champ Phila Mpontshana from Mdantsane. They, too, had their contracts renewed.

"Most of these boxers are rated highly by international sanctioning bodies. Two or three of our boxers could be involved in eliminations bouts - just like Azinga - next year."