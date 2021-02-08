Successful trainer of champs takes lacklustre fighter under his wing

Toweel Jnr gives Magagane second chance

Top boxing trainer Alan Toweel Jnr is a passionate trainer who takes boxing so seriously that defeat for any of his many charges affects him directly.



At times his wife, Marisa – who knew nothing about boxing until she met “Junior” – has to babysit her husband if things do not go well for him in the roped square. “I have now become an integral part of his team,” she says. “He has my full support.”..