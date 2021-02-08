Successful trainer of champs takes lacklustre fighter under his wing
Toweel Jnr gives Magagane second chance
Top boxing trainer Alan Toweel Jnr is a passionate trainer who takes boxing so seriously that defeat for any of his many charges affects him directly.
At times his wife, Marisa – who knew nothing about boxing until she met “Junior” – has to babysit her husband if things do not go well for him in the roped square. “I have now become an integral part of his team,” she says. “He has my full support.”..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.