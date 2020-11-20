Promoter urges government to allow fans in boxing

Rumble Africa boxing promotion chief executive Nomfesane Nyatela has urged the powers-that-be to allow at least 500 fans in boxing matches.

She said it did not make sense to open cinemas and drinking holes under the current level 1 of lockdown but not open for indoor sports like boxing. “The address last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa is very confusing,” she said.

Ramaphosa said they were amending the alert level 1 regulations to restore the normal trading hours for the sale of alcohol and retail outlets and that they were also opening international travel to all countries subject to the necessary health protocols. But in September, he said 250 or less people were allowed in recreational gatherings in case of indoors and 500 for outdoors.