Boxing

Nontshinga approved for elimination bout against Rodriguez

The Special One offered path to IBF championship

11 January 2021 - 09:23

Opportunities are opening up gradually for local boxers, especially those that are ranked higher by international bodies, to be involved in big fights that can ultimately result in the country producing more world champions.

That, of course, will be determined by the competitiveness of South Africans against their international foes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X