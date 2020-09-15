Rumble Africa Promotions back in action despite Covid-19

All boxers fighting under the banner of multiple award-winning Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) must celebrate. This East London outfit has decided to make an about-turn from its original decision of not staging any boxing tournament this year.



RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyatela told Sowetan last month that they were not going stage a tournament any time soon due to the coronavirus...