Rumble Africa Promotions back in action despite Covid-19
All boxers fighting under the banner of multiple award-winning Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP) must celebrate. This East London outfit has decided to make an about-turn from its original decision of not staging any boxing tournament this year.
RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyatela told Sowetan last month that they were not going stage a tournament any time soon due to the coronavirus...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.