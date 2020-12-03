No one can usurp my meal ticket, vows Malindi

Boxing has become a way of life for Ronald “King” Malindi and the reigning South African bantamweight champion has vowed to fight from dawn until dusk in the defence of what he terms the “meal ticket” for his family.

He was referring to the domestic title that he has held for two years now. “At first you box for fun but everything changes as you go along; you mature in every aspect of life and you become responsible," he said yesterday. “You then realise that the only way to a brighter future is to be more passionate about what you do, focus and dream big."

The 25-year-old father of a three-year-old girl and a taxi driver in his spare time has defeated six of the top 10 contenders for his title, which he won against Mbulelo Dyani.