SA's golden boy falls flat on his pretty face

Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile has promised to bounce back after suffering a devastating knockout in the eighth round to hard-hitting Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov at Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Russian, whose victory earned him the rights to challenge IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer, first dropped Fuzile with a big left to the jaw.

Local referee Deon Dwarte gave Fuzile enough time to recover and the boxer got up.

Sensing injury and an early afternoon, Rakhimov let go of a series of punches before an uppercut to the chin sent Fuzile down on his face.

"I got caught hard," said 23-year-old Fuzile.

"I mistimed the distance between us after throwing a punch and he countered with a left that dropped me."